Position: Tight End

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 240

Hometown: Brock, TX

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8437

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Vanderbilt

Spring Enrollee: No

Our initial evaluation of Brock (Texas) High School 2022 prospect Nathan Jones projected him as a potentially high-ceiling, developmental offensive tackle. After all, he owns a 6-foot-5, 240-pound frame with good tons of space to bulk. He also possesses an outstanding overall athletic profile, which includes basketball and an eye-opening track and field resume.

But Jones’ improvement as a pass catcher and functional athlete in a varied role for Brock’s offense this fall shows why Minnesota pursued him as a true tight end. He has caught 25 passes for 308 yards and six touchdowns so far this season and looked natural doing so. The noticeable improvement in that area — along with his run-after-catch athleticism and potential to play attached, flexed, or as an H — should make him a particularly high-floor tight end with an athletic profile that suggests upside as well.