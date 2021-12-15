Position: Tight End

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 255

Hometown: Minneapolis, MN

247 Sports Composite Rating: .8254

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: None

TDG Commitment Profile

Spring Enrollee: Yes

To be honest, there isn’t much to report. This is an in-state commitment that falls firmly in the “Trust the Staff” category. Alvarez tore his ACL in November, so he is still in the process of rehabbing his knee. His only other scholarship offer is from Minnesota State Mankato. Alvarez is likely to remain a tight end in college, but he has also played defensive end and could even bulk up to play on the offensive line if Minnesota wants to go that route. He is a three-sport athlete, so athleticism is not a question mark. Alvarez is a good athlete with a big frame, and P.J. Fleck and co. seem convinced he has the kind of upside worth betting a scholarship on.