Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Blaise Andries announced Sunday night that he will declare for the NFL Draft after playing in the upcoming Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Andries started all 12 games for the Gophers this season and was named First Team All-Big Ten by the media. He has earned Third Team All-Big Ten Honors three times throughout his career at Minnesota (2019, 2020, and 2021). The Marshall native has made his home state proud as a four-year starter on the offensive line for the Gophers, and his appearance in the upcoming bowl game will mark his 46th consecutive start at Minnesota. He becomes the fourth starter on the offensive line who will depart after this season, with only John Michael Schmitz returning next season.