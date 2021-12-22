Filed under: Minnesota Basketball: OPEN THREAD - Gophers hosting the Phoenix of Green Bay New, 20 comments Here is where you can talk about the Gophers taking on the Phoenix By GopherNation Dec 22, 2021, 3:45pm CST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Minnesota Basketball: OPEN THREAD - Gophers hosting the Phoenix of Green Bay Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Mercifully moved from online subscription to BTN, unfortunately it is now a 4:00 tip. But you can talk about it here as you watch while finishing up your work. More From The Daily Gopher Western Kentucky CB Beanie Bishop to transfer to Minnesota Minnesota defeats Green Bay 72-56 3 Keys to beating Green Bay this afternoon at The Barn College Bowl game lines, predictions and best bets Rebuilding the Gophers’ offensive line for 2022 Blaise Andries to declare for the NFL Draft Loading comments...
Loading comments...