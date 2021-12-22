Western Kentucky cornerback Beanie Bishop announced late Wednesday night that he will be transferring to Minnesota, where he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Row The Boat pic.twitter.com/nEOCIOhpcl — Beanie Bishop (@_sbx2) December 23, 2021

Bishop played in 13 games as the starting nickel back for the Hilltoppers this season, finishing the year with 43 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, three interceptions, and one forced fumble. He was named First Team All-Conference USA as a defensive back and earned All-Conference USA Honorable Mention recognition as a kick returner.

Expect Bishop to compete with Solomon Brown and Steven Ortiz for the starting slot corner position, which will be vacated by Justus Harris after his final game in maroon and gold next week.