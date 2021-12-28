Time to say goodbye to the 2021 season. A weird season? Yes. A good season? Yes. A season where the Gophers close it out with a win over West Virginia? Also yes, if you believe the TDG staff.

The predictions

This week’s thoughts

Blake: I’d like for everyone to be at healthy at the start of the game and at the end of the game.

GoAUpher: BOWL SEASON WITHOUT SANFORD. LET’S GET WEIRD!

gopherguy05: Mountaineers don’t do well in the Desert while Gophers....well let’s just ignore that comparison and watch Matt Simon call another fun bowl game shall we?

GopherNation: The offense is going to go off.

HipsterGopher: The program has played in 21 bowl games and won 9. This score would match the biggest bowl victory, from the 2018 Detroit bowl game dub. NOTE: Hipster’s bit is usually that he picks using scores from previous matchups.

mowe0018: since this is an exhibition game, let’s pretend this is an exhibition prediction. If it doesn’t matter, might as well go full Gopher. Ski U Mah

UStreet: In lieu of predicting scores, I’m offering the fan base a sure fire way to prove I have no idea what I’m talking about. We invested $100 in Goldy bucks and each week I’m betting $7.69 a week on a prediction. Comment whether you agree with or want to fade my bet and we will keep track of who is smarter: the commentariat or me. It’ll be you.

Minnesota covers.

White Speed Receiver: Meh. Whatever. Go Gophers and stuff.

wildcat00: I’m not that impressed with West Virginia this season. Gophers all the way.

zipsofakron: I’ve watched a lot of bad football already this bowl season and one thing is for sure: focused teams that are fundamentally sound are are hard to beat. I’ll take the veteran-laden Gophers team who would love to show that they belonged in a slightly better bowl.

Post your score predictions in the comments, and don’t forget to bet with or against UStreet!