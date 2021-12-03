Ski-U-Pahdcast 5.16: Jumping around with the Axe!

May I have your attention!

Ah, the sweetness that is a win over wisconsin. I think we could we talk about this for a full week, but reminiscing about celebrating with 10’s of thousands of our fellow Gophers fans on the field was not the only news this week. We talked offensive coordinator thoughts (recorded pre-Ciarocca news), the return of Tanner and Mo, Volleyball’s chances in the NCAA Tournament, hockey, and the return of ASK BLAKE A HOCKEY QUESTION!

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.

