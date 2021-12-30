 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Great Takes Less Filling 5.6: FAT GUY TD BOWL WIN!

Any bowl win that includes a giant human trucking people on the way to the end zone has our approval.

By GoAUpher

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Nothing like a dominating bowl win to finish off the season! We talk about the best of Minnesota’s easy victory over West Virginia, including our Nektons of the Week. All while wiping away a tear knowing this was our last chance to watch Daniel Faalele rumble into the end zone.

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.

————————-

The Pahdcast is sponsored by our friends at Homefield Apparel. Use code DAILYGOPHER for 15% off your first purchase at HomefieldApparel.com.

More From The Daily Gopher

Loading comments...