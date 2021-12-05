Head coach P.J. Fleck and co. have been on the recruiting trail since the end of the regular season as they look to wrap up their current recruiting class before Early National Signing Day on Wednesday, Dec. 15. The Golden Gophers hosted Wisconsin offensive line prospect Ashton Beers over the weekend and he committed after receiving a scholarship offer from Minnesota offensive line coach Brian Callahan. Beers was previously committed to North Dakota State.

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 295

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: None

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A

On film, he is a mauler. That strength and physicality was what we liked about his junior tape and there is plenty more of that in his senior season.

We thought his senior year showed improved quickness off the snap. There are times where he stays low and that leverage really enhances his natural strength. There are a few times where he can get high, but he shows that he can bend well enough to get more consistent in that area.

This is a good take for the Gophers. Beers is high-floor because of his play demeanor and approach. And he might be able to provide depth at more than one position.