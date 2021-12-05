Gophers tame Bulldogs to notch another road win, stay undefeated

THE FACTS: All five starters scored in double figures, the team shot nearly 50% from the field and committed just four turnovers for the entire game. The team was particularly adept from long range, hitting 12 of 29 three-point attempts for a cool 41% for the game. The Gophers rode Jamison Battle’s hot start to the second half where he scored 13 points in just five minutes.

THE BOX SCORE: HERE

KEY STAT: The Gophers never trailed in a game they entered as 12.5-point underdogs. Minnesota jumped out to a 14-0 lead to start the game, giving them a huge cushion, and nabbed multiple double-digit leads along the way.

THE TURNING POINT: Miss State closed the gap in the final minutes, tying the game at 76 with 43 seconds to play. Payton Willis buried an ice cold three pointer on the ensuring possession and followed that up with two clutch free throws to salt the game away.

HOT: Jamison Battle was absolutely on fire to start the second half and finished with 20 points, notching his third game with 20 points or more. His three-point barrage included a couple heat checks that still went in.

BAD MOVE: The Gophers committed just four turnovers, though two were crucially committed by Payton Willis down the stretch in crunch time as the Bulldogs were mounting a furious come back.

UP NEXT: The Gophers are back home as they kick off a truncated start to the Big Ten season, hosting Michigan State on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 8pm CT.