Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive line coach Chad Wilt is leaving to take a “prominent” position at Indiana, according to Gopher Illustrated’s Ryan Burns. Details of his exact position with the Hoosiers have not been made public, but the speculation is that Wilt could be made defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator under head coach Tom Allen.

Wilt has coached defensive line for more than a decade, with stops at seven different programs before spending the last two seasons at Minnesota. He oversaw one of the best defensive lines the Gophers have had in years this past season, and helped recruit a pair of four-star defensive linemen that signed with Minnesota in December.

The Gophers' coaching staff will feature plenty of new faces next season, with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Sanford Jr. not being retained and Wilt, safeties coach Joe Harasymiak, and tight ends coach Clay Patterson all leaving.