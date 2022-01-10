Clemson defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies to transfer to Minnesota

Clemson defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies announced Monday afternoon that he will be transferring to Minnesota, where he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Jefferies was a three-star recruit out of high school, signing with Clemson over 20+ scholarship offers from Power 5 programs, including Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Ohio State. After redshirting as a freshman, Jefferies has seen limited action the last three season with the Tigers. Entering the 2021 season, he had totaled 21 tackles in 169 career snaps over 23 games. He finished the year with three tackles in five games before entering the transfer portal.

He’ll have the opportunity to make an immediate impact at Minnesota, which is losing former Clemson transfer Nyles Pinckney and Micah Dew-Treadway at defensive tackle.