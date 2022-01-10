Minnesota announces hiring of two assistant football coaches

The Minnesota Golden Gophers announced Monday afternoon that Danny Collins and Greg Harbaugh have been hired as safeties coach and tight ends coach, respectively.

Collins is an internal hire, having served as a senior defensive analyst the last two years. He has been with the program since Fleck was hired, serving as a quality control assistant in 2017, a graduate assistant in 2018, and a quality control assistant (again) in 2019. Collins also worked as a defensive graduate assistant under Fleck at Western Michigan for three years.

Harbaugh spent the past two seasons coaching wide receivers at Western Michigan. Prior to that, he was a quality control assistant at Minnesota in 2019 and 2017, sandwiching between those two seasons a stint at Charlotte as the wide receivers coach. Harbaugh was an offensive graduate assistant under Fleck at Western Michigan for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The Gophers now only have a vacancy at defensive line coach left to fill.