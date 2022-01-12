The Big Ten announced a revised 2022 football schedule on Wednesday to account for alterations made during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, which was plagued by cancellations.

Minnesota’s non-conference schedule is unchanged, but all but two Big Ten games from their original 2022 schedule have changed dates.

2022 Schedule #B1GFootball will be back before you know it! Which matchup are you most excited about? https://t.co/riuxvKnqRw pic.twitter.com/j7cPRnmVrt — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) January 12, 2022

The changes to Minnesota’s conference schedule are as follows:

vs. Iowa moves from Sept. 24 to Nov. 19

vs. Rutgers moves from Oct. 1 to Oct. 29

at Illinois moves from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15

vs. Purdue moves from Oct. 15 to Oct. 1

at Nebraska moves from Oct. 22 to Nov. 5

Bye week moves from Oct. 29 to Oct. 8

at Michigan State moves from Nov. 5 to Sept. 24

at Penn State moves from Nov. 19 to Oct. 22

The biggest change would seem to be the Iowa and Nebraska games moving to November, setting the stage for Minnesota to spend the final month of the season battling it out with the Quadrangle of Hate. The Gophers will also start out Big Ten conference play on the road against Michigan State, rather than hosting the Hawkeyes.