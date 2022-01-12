Michigan offensive guard Chuck Filigia to transfer to Minnesota

Gopher Illustrated’s Ryan Burns is reporting that Michigan offensive guard Chuck Filiaga has committed to transfer to Minnesota, where he will have one year of eligibility remaining.

I can confirm the #Gophers have received a commitment from Michigan OL transfer Chuck Filiaga.



The former top-100 recruit started games for the Wolverines in 20' and 21'. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining, and will be on campus here soon.

Filiaga was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, signing with Michigan over scholarship offers from 25+ Power 5 programs, including Alabama, Florida, Texas, and USC. In five seasons with the Wolverines, Filiaga appeared in 39 career games, making eight starts at left guard and three at right guard. He started four games at Michigan this past season.

He is the second offensive lineman the Gophers have plucked from the transfer portal this offseason, following the lead of Quinn Carroll from Notre Dame. Minnesota will need to replace four starters on the offensive line, so it should come as no surprise that head coach P.J. Fleck and offensive line coach Brian Callahan would look to the portal to bolster their offensive line room. Filiaga will be on campus soon and I expect him to compete with Axel Ruschmeyer, Nathan Boe, and Karter Show for either of the starting offensive guard spots.