Ski-U-Pahdcast 5.20: An (almost) upset special, B1G schedule changes, & MOAR PORTAL

Crap. We were *this close* to recording a “Coach Ben Johnson upsets Michigan State his first time out” Pahd, but it was not to be. Instead we celebrate the work that’s taking place to keep Minnesota on the list of annoying teams everyone in the Big Ten doesn’t want to play. We also look at how the women fared with Lindsay Whalen back on the sidelines before turning our attention to an avalanche of #footballcontent. More transfers? Check. Coaching shuffle? Check. Completely revamped 2022 Big Ten schedule? You know it!

And were we done? Nope. There was still the loss of Jack LaFontaine to the Carolina Hurricanes, the upcoming Olympics roster announcement, and a Top 10 gymnastics squad to talk about.

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.

