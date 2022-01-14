Gopher Sports: Weekend Preview

Another mid-January weekend, another very busy one for Minnesota Gophers athletic teams. Saturday will be exceptionally busy, so if you like your Go[hers sports you will have many many options. Here is our weekend preview of what is going on both on campus, and what you can watch on your couch via TV or stream. We get the extra day of everts thanks to MLK day this weekend as well so make sure to keep your schedule open for what is an epic gymnastics opener.

Friday January 14th:

Track and Field @ St. Thomas Invitational—4PM

The Gophers will send seven distance athletes to the St. Thomas Invitational on Friday afternoon. A larger portion of the track and field team will compete in a different meet on Saturday. Action starts at 4PM and live stats are available HERE.

Women’s Hockey @ Minnesota State—6PM—BTN+

The Gopher women’s hockey team opens a home and home series against the Minnesota State Mavericks Friday night in Mankato. The Gophers are fresh off a sweep of St. Thomas last weekend and will hopefully have several players back after missing them last weekend due to COVID. Minnesota will look to keep an impressive streak alive against the Mavericks. Minnesota is 97-3-3 all-time against MSU, and has won the last 52 straight games over the Mavericks. Minnesota’s last tie to Minnesota State came in 2009, and their most recent loss was almost exactly 14 years ago on January 20, 2007. The Mavericks do have one of the better goaltenders in the nation in Calla Frank, so it will not be a complete cakewalk for the Gophers. They did sweep MSU in a home and home by scores of 3-0 and 6-2 back in October. Friday night’s game in Mankato begins at 6PM and will stream on BTN+.

Men’s Hockey vs Alaska 6PM—Bally Sports North Plus

The Gopher men begin their final non-conference series of the season and the first without Jack LaFontaine in net against Alaska Friday night at home. A full preview of the series is HERE. Faceoff is at 6PM and will air on Bally Sports North Plus.

Wrestling vs #10 Nebraska—8 PM—BTN

The #14 Gophers host #10 Nebraska in a huge Big Ten duel meet Firday night at the Pav. Minnesota is 1-1 in the Big Ten this season after losing to Iowa and defeating Northwestern last weekend. Nebraska comes in 0-1 in the conference but will bring seven individually ranked wrestlers into the Pav for a huge duel. The Cornhuskers have won the last five meets against Minnesota. Each team has the ranked advantage in five weight classes, so the match may come down to extra points, or to what appears to be an epic battle at 157 pounds between Minnesota #4 Brayton Lee and Nebraska’s #5 Peyton Robb. Minnesota will also celebrate the 2001 and 2002 NCAA Champions at Friday’s meet. Action begins at 8 PM and will air live on BTN.

Saturday January 15th:

Women’s Tennis vs Liberty @ Florida Gulf Coast 8 AM

The Gopher Tennis team kicks off their season at the Florida Gulf Coast Hidden Duels Tournament with match against LIberty at 8 PM Saturday. Minnesota sent a full nine player roster to try and find a set lineup for the rest of the season.

Swimming and Diving @ Big-Ten Tri-Duel—Madison, WI 10:30 AM-BTN+

The Gopher swimming and diving teams are back in action for the first time in over a month when they head to Madison for a tri-duel against both the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan Wolverines. Both Minnesota teams lost a duel meet to the Badgers back in November. The action begins at 10:30 AM and will stream live on BTN+.

Football—Hula Bowl 11AM—CBS Sports Network

A trio of Gophers will play in the Hula Bowl on Saturday showing off for pro scouts and trying to move up NFL draft boards. Cornerback Coney Durr, offensive tackle Sam Schlueter, and linebacker Jack Gibbons all will see action on Saturday. The Hula Bowl will be played this year in Orlando due to Hawaii COVID restrictions. All three Gophers will be on Team Billick. Kickoff is at 11AM and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

Track and Field @ Wisconsin Midwest Invitational—11:45AM

Minnesota will compete along with Wisconsin, Ohio State, Illinois and Purdue in the inaugural meet at the new Gatley Park track in Chicago that will be used by several Big Ten teams. Field events begin at 11:45 AM and running events begin at 2:20 PM. Minnesota will have 43 entries in the meet. Live stats are available HERE.

Women’s Hockey vs Minnesota State—4PM—BTN+

Game two of the series between the Gophers and Mavericks faces off at 4PM from Ridder Arena. Free autographed posters will be available for the first fans to Saturday’s game. The game will stream live on BTN+.

Women’s Basketball vs Ohio State—5PM—BTN+

The Gopher women’s basketball team returns home to host Ohio State at the Barn on Saturday afternoon. The Gophers are coming off of a road win over Wisconsin last Wednesday and sit in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten standings. Ohio State is 12-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. Saturday’s game will be Pride Night at the Barn. Tip is at 5PM and will stream live on BTN+.

Men’s Hockey vs Alaska—6 PM-Bally Sports North Plus

The series finale between the Gophers and Nanooks tips off at 6PM from 3M Arena at Mariucci. The game will air on Bally Sports North Plus.

Sunday January 16th:

Women’s Tennis vs Florida Gulf Coast —Noon

Match two of the spring season for the Gopher tennis team will be Sunday against FGCU.

Wresting vs Wisconsin—-1PM—-BTN+

The Gophers will complete their weekend with a visit from rival #9 Wisconsin. The Badgers have been a surprise team this season and sit at 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. The Gophers have won the previous nine matches against the Badgers. Minnesota holds the ranked wrestler advantage, but it should be a close match between the two rivals. The first bout starts at 1PM and will stream live on BTN+.

Men’s Basketball vs Iowa—-1PM—-BTN

The Gopher men’s basketball team returns home after a heartbreaking loss at Michigan State last Wednesday to face Iowa. Minnesota will try and get back into the win column in the Big Ten for the first time since defeating Michigan on the road in December. Tip is at 1PM and will air live on BTN.

Monday January 17th:

Women’s Tennis vs Florida Atlantic—7AM

The Gopher women’s tennis team completes their Florida swing with an early morning match against Florida Atlantic before returning home to Minneapolis.

Gymnastics vs Iowa and UCLA—Noon—BTN

The #9 ranked Minnesota gymnastics team opens up their season with a huge tri-meet at home against #8 UCLA and #19 Iowa at the Pav. It will be the kickoff to the final seasons for super seniors Lexy Ramler and Ona Loper both who have serious NCAA Championships aspirations. Iowa was added to the meet on Friday after their own scheduled competition at Georgia for Monday was cancelled due to COVID concerns with the Bulldogs. Action begins at Noon and will air live on BTN.