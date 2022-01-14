Minnesota to hire Brick Haley as defensive line coach

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to hire Brick Haley as their new defensive line coach.

Haley is a veteran assistant with 30 years of coaching experience. He served as a defensive analyst at North Carolina last season after a stint at Missouri, where head coach Eli Drinkwitz opted not to retain Haley after four seasons with the program. Haley’s college coaching career has included stops at Texas, LSU, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Clemson, Youston, Troy State, and Austin Peay. He also spent years as the defensive line coach for the Chicago Bears.

At Mizzou, Haley shepherded the development of defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, who earned first-team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus and All-SEC honors as part of the Tigers’ 14th-ranked defense 2019. The previous year, Haley’s defensive line helped the Tigers ranked 22nd nationally in rushing defense, allowing 122.9 yards per game on the ground.

You can read his full coaching bio here.

Haley replaces Chad Wilt, who was hired as defensive coordinator at Indiana.