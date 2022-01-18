The Gopher hoops game at Penn State on Wednesday has been postponed due to Covid.

Gophers Game at Penn State Postponedhttps://t.co/ScCAR5aSAC — Minnesota Men's Basketball (@GopherMBB) January 18, 2022

Minnesota played without four student-athletes in Sunday’s game against Iowa, due to injury, illness and protocols. Following additional testing Monday, Minnesota fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available.

Up next on the schedule is Rutgers on Saturday.