Minnesota Basketball: Gophers and Penn State has been postponed

Covid affects the Gopher basketball schedule again.

By GopherNation
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Indiana Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Gopher hoops game at Penn State on Wednesday has been postponed due to Covid.

Minnesota played without four student-athletes in Sunday’s game against Iowa, due to injury, illness and protocols. Following additional testing Monday, Minnesota fell below the Big Ten Conference roster minimum, with fewer than seven scholarship players available.

Up next on the schedule is Rutgers on Saturday.

