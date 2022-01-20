Ski-U-Pahdcast 5.21: Happy 200 Episodes!

WE DID IT EVERYONE! We’ve officially hit 200 episodes across every version of the Pahd. (a digression, but we should probably record more episodes of Minnesota Nice just because the logo was :fire:)

How did we celebrate this momentous achievement? We got to talk about the hockey teams losing to Alaska and Mankato. Yep, that’s pretty on brand for a Minnesota Gophers podcast. We also celebrate the arrival of another defensive lineman through The Portal, talk about a guy name Brick who is in charge of building a defensive wall, and highlight the awesomeness that is women’s gymnastics.

