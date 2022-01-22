Filed under: Minnesota Basketball: OPEN THREAD - Gophers hosting Rutgers at The Barn New, 11 comments Your home for Gopher talk as the game happens live By GopherNation Jan 22, 2022, 10:30am CST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Minnesota Basketball: OPEN THREAD - Gophers hosting Rutgers at The Barn Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Who will actually be suited up to play today? Hopefully the full roster and all of the assistant coaches are available. Beat Rutgers. More From The Daily Gopher Gophers Host Michigan in Potential Season Defining Series #5 Gophers host #1 Wisconsin Badgers Here comes a red-hot Rutgers basketball team, 3 keys to the Gophers beating the Scarlet Knights Pahd 5.21: Happy 200 Episodes! Gopher hoops in the Big Ten, where do we fit? Harvard defensive tackle Chris Smith to transfer to Minnesota Loading comments...
Loading comments...