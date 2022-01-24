Sure, 32 points and 7 assists is a really good day.

Sure, hitting 8 threes is impressive.

But Willis also scored 34% of his team’s points when the Gophers were missing 3 starters and in desperate need of a win, he carried his team. Willis was nailing clutch shots with good defensive pressure all throughout the game. It was truly elite.

As a reward for his heroic game, Willis earned himself co-Big Ten Player of the Week honors, sharing it with Hunter Dickinson.

.@UnlimitedRange0 stepped up with a huge performance against Rutgers on Saturday and was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the second time this season!



: https://t.co/v5DDRq1Hzw pic.twitter.com/BtenxpLJMw — Minnesota Men's Basketball (@GopherMBB) January 24, 2022

Willis also won this award in early December.

Congrats to the super senior and hats off to what was one of the best individual Gopher performances in memory.