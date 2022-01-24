 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Basketball: Payton Willis earns Big Ten co-Player of the Week honors

After 32 points in the win over Rutgers, Willis wins the weekly award

GopherNation
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Minnesota Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, 32 points and 7 assists is a really good day.

Sure, hitting 8 threes is impressive.

But Willis also scored 34% of his team’s points when the Gophers were missing 3 starters and in desperate need of a win, he carried his team. Willis was nailing clutch shots with good defensive pressure all throughout the game. It was truly elite.

As a reward for his heroic game, Willis earned himself co-Big Ten Player of the Week honors, sharing it with Hunter Dickinson.

Willis also won this award in early December.

Congrats to the super senior and hats off to what was one of the best individual Gopher performances in memory.

