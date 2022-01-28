Ski-U-Pahdcast 5.22: Battle Hymns and proof of vaccination

Important note off the top. If you’re not aware, the University of Minnesota has implemented a proof of vaccination requirement (or proof of negative lab COVID test within 72 hours) for entry into all Gophers sporting events. We talk about that (as a reminder, not to complain, it’s not a big deal so don’t make a scene) before hopping into our normal list of topics.

This week that includes gritty Gophers basketball performances, the joy of sweeping the Badgers, and more gymnastics greatness.

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.

————————-

The Pahdcast is sponsored by our friends at Homefield Apparel. Use code DAILYGOPHER for 15% off your first purchase at HomefieldApparel.com.