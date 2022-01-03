Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Ky Thomas announced Monday morning that he has entered the transfer portal.

I want to thank my coaches, teammates and The University Of Minnesota. I have entered the transfer portal. - Ky Thomas — 8️⃣ (@Ky_Thomas) January 3, 2022

It's a puzzling move for Thomas even with Mohamed Ibrahim returning next season. Ibrahim is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, which is one of the most devastating injuries an athlete can suffer. There's no guarantee Ibrahim will be 100% next season, and Thomas was in line for a lion's share of the carries. He finished 2021 leading the team in carries (166), rushing yards (824), and rushing touchdowns (6). No running back on the roster saw more snaps than Thomas by season's end.

Now the Gophers enter the off-season under a cloud of uncertainty at running back. Aside from Ibrahim, it's an open question whether Trey Potts will be medically cleared to play. Bryce Williams is recovering from a lower leg injury and has yet to announce whether he'll even return next season or hang up his cleats. Bucky Irving is the only healthy running back on the roster at the moment, and he'll be joined by Zach Evans this spring.