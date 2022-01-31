Head coach P.J. Fleck and co. have earned their first in-state commitment for the Class of 2023, as Kasson-Mantorville offensive lineman Reese Tripp committed to the Minnesota Golden Gophers late last night after making a Junior Day visit to the campus over the weekend.

After an amazing visit today with @GopherFootball @Coach_Fleck and @Callybrian I’m grateful and blessed to receive a scholarship offer from @GopherFootball. I’d also like to take the opportunity to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career @GopherFootball pic.twitter.com/4bpaTJHmIu — Reese Tripp (@TrippReese) January 31, 2022

Get to know Reese Tripp

Height: 6’7”

Weight: 315

Power 5 Scholarship Offers: Iowa State

247 Sports Composite Rating: N/A

Scouting Report

At the risk of stating the obvious, Tripp is huge. 6’7” and 315 lbs. are the exactly the type of measurables you’re looking for from a high school offensive lineman. On film, he flashes plenty of power as a run blocker, but his footwork and athleticism are also impressive for a lineman of his size. Pass protection is where he needs to work on his technique, but he has certainly the athleticism to close the gap. Tripp plays offensive guard in high school but is expected to be a tackle at the college level, though Fleck and offensive line coach Brian Callahan could opt to use him at either position, similar to how they’ve utilized Blaise Andries.