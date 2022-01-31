The Minnesota Golden Gophers have earned a commitment from Ball State kicker Jacob Lewis, who will join the team as a preferred walk-on with three years of eligibility left.

I am thrilled to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota! Thank you to @Coach_R_Wenger and @Coach_Fleck for this amazing opportunity! #RowTheBoat pic.twitter.com/GP6CTlhtL7 — Jacob Lewis (@itstherealJLew) January 31, 2022

In two seasons at Ball State, Lewis was 12-of-16 on field goals with a career-long of 51 yards. At the very least, he will provide depth behind starting kicker Matthew Trickett, who returns this fall after finishing the 2021 season 17-of-25 on field goals and 36-of-38 on point-after attempts. Once Trickett graduates after next season, Lewis would presumably be the favorite to take over kicking duties for the next two years, unless he can usurp the starting role sooner.