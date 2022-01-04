Notre Dame offensive tackle Quinn Carroll announced Tuesday night that he will transfer to Minnesota, with three years of eligibility remaining.
God’s timing is perfect. I’m coming home! #RTB #AGTG pic.twitter.com/FfsWK96XPk— Quinn Carroll (@q_ocarroll) January 5, 2022
The Edina native was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and the top-rated recruit in the state of Minnesota. Carroll signed with Notre Dame over a bevy of Power 5 offers, but was no stranger to Minnesota's campus, where he was a frequent visitor.
At Notre Dame, Carroll suffered a torn ACL ahead of his freshman season. He spent the last two seasons bouncing between tackle and guard, failing to net a starting spot. He'll be in immediate competition for a starting spot at Minnesota, as the Gophers need to replace four starters for next season.
