Ski-U-Pahdcast 5.19: Respect the Transfer Portal’s power

The Transfer Portal is everywhere. Making running backs disappear. Conjuring lineman of both the offensive and defensive varieties out of the ether. It’s impact is undeniable. So it’s only right that we take some time on this edition of the Pahd to talk about how things are looking for the Gophers re: The Portal. We also offer our final reflections on the 2021 football season and glance quickly ahead at what 2022 might offer. We review men’s basketball’s loss to Illinois before discussing how the Olympics could impact the men’s and women’s hockey seasons. Also, we Ask Blake A Hockey Question.™

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.

The Pahdcast is sponsored by our friends at Homefield Apparel. Use code DAILYGOPHER for 15% off your first purchase at HomefieldApparel.com.