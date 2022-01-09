Bloomington

11:00 AM

BTN

Indiana

The Gophers have not yet lost on the road this year, miraculously. Now they head to Bloomington to take on a good Indiana team that just beat by 16 at Assembly Hall.

Indiana

Mascot: Hoosiers

Record: 11-3

KenPom Rank: 27

This is a very good defensive team with some

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Be physical with Trayce Jackson-Davis - He is averaging just under 20 points per game and gets 8.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks to go along with those points. Jackson-Davis is a stud in the paint. The Gophers have to body him up and be as physical with him as they can.

The Battle-Thompson Matchup - Jamison Battle should be paired with Race Thompson today and winning this battle is going to be critical.

Make Threes - With Jackson-Davis and Thompson in the middle, Indiana is #1 in the country at defending 2-point baskets, so perhaps we make a difference in this game by making a lot of threes.

PREDICTION

Not a great matchup for the Gophers. I really like Indiana’s team this year and this game will be a huge challenge.

Minnesota - 66

Indiana - 77