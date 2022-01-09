Minnesota Golden Gophers tight ends coach Clay Patterson is leaving to become the tight ends coach and passing game coordinator at Colorado, where he’ll reunite with former Minnesota offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr.

I have to say, I am very amused by the optics of Sanford having to hire a “passing game coordinator” after failing to develop a passing game in two seasons at Minnesota. While I question the destination considering the state of their program, I understand the move.

Patterson was the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M University-Kingsville for six seasons, where his offenses broke 28 individual and 17 team passing records. From there, he moved on to Trinity Valley Community College, where he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. His offenses were prolific, shattering the all-time yards per game record at any level of football with a 656.1 yards per game average during the 2015 season.

It’s no secret Patterson has ambitions to become a Power 5 offensive coordinator one day, and I don’t see that happening at Minnesota in the near future with Kirk Ciarrocca coming back and Matt Simon being groomed as his eventual successor. At Colorado, he’ll have more responsibilities and can continue moving up the coaching ladder. More power to him.

Head coach P.J. Fleck now has two vacancies to fill on his coaching staff for next season.