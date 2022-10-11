The Crimson Tide are coming to the Twin Cities.

The University of Minnesota announced Tuesday morning a home-and-home football series with the Alabama Crimson Tide to be played in 2032 and 2033. The Golden Gophers will host the Crimson Tide on Sep. 18, 2032, and Alabama will host Minnesota on Sep. 17, 2033.

The two programs have only met once before. Minnesota is 1-0 all-time against Alabama after defeating the Crimson Tide, 20-16, in the 2004 Music City Bowl.

If you were hoping to see the program add more marquee non-conference matchups to the schedule, you won’t find a more marquee matchup than the Crimson Tide.