Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL—Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL season saw the injury big come to the former Gophers. Rashod Bateman, Blake Cashman and Maxx Williams all didn’t play in their games due to injury. But Antoine Winfield and Damien Wilson had great games. Here is a recap of how the rest of the former Gophers faired in Week 5 and a look ahead to Week 6.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
Week 5 vs Atlanta Falcons
Week 6 @ Pittsburgh Steelers
Antoine Winfield Jr—CB
Winfield was on the field for all 66 defensive snaps and had another great game. He recorded 8 tackles, seven of them solo, two of them for a loss. He had one sack of Marcus Mariotta and forced a fumble to go along with a pass defense. Not too shabby.
Ko Kieft—TE
Ko Kieft saw 14 offensive snaps and another 17 on special teams, but didn’t have any more passes come his way in the win over Atlanta.
Houston Texans
Week 5 @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 6 Bye
Eric Murray—S
Murray continued to see limited action playing just 18 special teams snaps and recording one tackle.
Tyler Johnson—WR
Johnson dressed once again for Houston and played 25 snaps on offense. Unfortunately, he didn’t record a stat.
Blake Cashman- LB
Cashman was inactive with a head injury for the game against the Jags.
Baltimore Ravens
Week 5 vs Cincinnati Bengals (SNF)
Week 6 @ New York Giants
Rashod Bateman—WR
Bateman missed the game against the Bengals with an ankle injury and did not dress.
Danielle Faalele—OT
Faalele returned to the bench with the return of Ronnie Stanley to the lineup and did not see any action for the Ravens.
Carolina Panthers
Week 5 vs San Francisco 49ers
Week 6 @ Los Angeles Rams
Damien Wilson-LB
Wilson played the most he has all season with 45 defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps in the Panthers loss to the 49ers. He had his best game of the season leading the team with 9 tackles, seven of them solo, three for a loss. He added one sack as well of Jimmy Garoppolo.
Minnesota Vikings
Week 5 vs Chicago Bears
Week 6 @ Miami Dolphins
Esezi Otemewo-DE
Ezezi was inactive for yet again.
Green Bay Packers
Week 5 vs New York Giants (London)
Week 6 vs New York Jets
De’vondre Campbell-LB
Campbell played all 61 defensive snaps for Green Bay had just a ho-hum game for him with five tackles, all solo and one for a loss in the loss to the Giants in London.
Washington Commanders
Week4 @ Dallas Cowboys
Week 5 vs Tennessee Titans
Week 6 @ Chicago Bears (Thursday)
Benjamin St. Juste—CB
St. Juste played 57 defensive snaps in the Commanders loss to the Titans. He had just two tackles, one of them solo.
Seattle Seahawks
Week 5 @ New Orleans Saints
Week 6 vs Arizona Cardinals
Boye Mafe-DE
Mafe played the most snaps of his NFL career this far with 35 defensive snaps and seven on special teams snaps in the Seahawks loss to New Orleans. He had two tackles, both of them solo and a qb hit.
New York Giants
Week 5 vs Green Bay Packers (London)
Week 6 vs Baltimore Ravens
Carter Coughlin—LB
Coughlin did not play any defensive snaps for the Giants but played 20 on special teams in the Giants win over the Packers. He recorded one tackle.
Arizona Cardinals
Week 5 vs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 6 @ Seattle Seahawks
Maxx Williams-TE
Williams has been suffering through injuries and with the Cardinals in need of roster space they cut Maxx on Friday before they game against the Eagles. They re-signed him to their practice squad on Tuesday where he can be called up for two games before they need to resign him to the active roster.
