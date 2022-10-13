Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL—Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL season saw the injury big come to the former Gophers. Rashod Bateman, Blake Cashman and Maxx Williams all didn’t play in their games due to injury. But Antoine Winfield and Damien Wilson had great games. Here is a recap of how the rest of the former Gophers faired in Week 5 and a look ahead to Week 6.

Week 5 vs Atlanta Falcons

Week 6 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Antoine Winfield Jr—CB

Winfield was on the field for all 66 defensive snaps and had another great game. He recorded 8 tackles, seven of them solo, two of them for a loss. He had one sack of Marcus Mariotta and forced a fumble to go along with a pass defense. Not too shabby.

Ko Kieft—TE

Ko Kieft saw 14 offensive snaps and another 17 on special teams, but didn’t have any more passes come his way in the win over Atlanta.

Week 5 @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 6 Bye

Eric Murray—S

Murray continued to see limited action playing just 18 special teams snaps and recording one tackle.

Tyler Johnson—WR

Johnson dressed once again for Houston and played 25 snaps on offense. Unfortunately, he didn’t record a stat.

Blake Cashman- LB

Cashman was inactive with a head injury for the game against the Jags.

Week 5 vs Cincinnati Bengals (SNF)

Week 6 @ New York Giants

Rashod Bateman—WR

Bateman missed the game against the Bengals with an ankle injury and did not dress.

Danielle Faalele—OT

Faalele returned to the bench with the return of Ronnie Stanley to the lineup and did not see any action for the Ravens.

Week 5 vs San Francisco 49ers

Week 6 @ Los Angeles Rams

Damien Wilson-LB

Wilson played the most he has all season with 45 defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps in the Panthers loss to the 49ers. He had his best game of the season leading the team with 9 tackles, seven of them solo, three for a loss. He added one sack as well of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Week 5 vs Chicago Bears

Week 6 @ Miami Dolphins

Esezi Otemewo-DE

Ezezi was inactive for yet again.

Week 5 vs New York Giants (London)

Week 6 vs New York Jets

De’vondre Campbell-LB

Campbell played all 61 defensive snaps for Green Bay had just a ho-hum game for him with five tackles, all solo and one for a loss in the loss to the Giants in London.

Washington Commanders

Week4 @ Dallas Cowboys

Week 5 vs Tennessee Titans

Week 6 @ Chicago Bears (Thursday)

Benjamin St. Juste—CB

St. Juste played 57 defensive snaps in the Commanders loss to the Titans. He had just two tackles, one of them solo.

Week 5 @ New Orleans Saints

Week 6 vs Arizona Cardinals

Boye Mafe-DE

Mafe played the most snaps of his NFL career this far with 35 defensive snaps and seven on special teams snaps in the Seahawks loss to New Orleans. He had two tackles, both of them solo and a qb hit.

Week 5 vs Green Bay Packers (London)

Week 6 vs Baltimore Ravens

Carter Coughlin—LB

Coughlin did not play any defensive snaps for the Giants but played 20 on special teams in the Giants win over the Packers. He recorded one tackle.

Week 5 vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 6 @ Seattle Seahawks

Maxx Williams-TE

Williams has been suffering through injuries and with the Cardinals in need of roster space they cut Maxx on Friday before they game against the Eagles. They re-signed him to their practice squad on Tuesday where he can be called up for two games before they need to resign him to the active roster.