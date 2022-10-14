Ski-U-Pahdcast - Ep 6.8: A huge game in...ILLINOIS?

Welcome back from the bye week everyone! We carried over a little bit of B1G West talk, as Iowa and Brian Ferentz take offensive football to new depths. We look ahead to the Gophers game at Illinois this weekend, a game I did not think was going to matter when I decided to drive to it. We celebrate the arrival of Alabama to the non-con schedule in a decade (we’ll all be SO OLD). And we talk Volleyball and Hockey before getting to PREDICTIONS!

