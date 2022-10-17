The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. CT against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3) on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

These two teams have only met twice before and the Gophers prevailed in both contests. Minnesota beat Rutgers, 34-32, in their inaugural meeting in 2016, before the Gophers drubbed the Scarlet Knights, 42-7, on the road in 2019.

It will be head coach P.J. Fleck’s first game Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, his former mentor. He coached wide receivers for two seasons at Rutgers under Schiano before following him to the NFL, where Fleck served as wide receivers coach for one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since returning for his second tour of duty in Piscataway, Schiano is 11-17 in three seasons, including a 3-3 record this year. The Scarlet Knights have lost three straight to Iowa, Ohio State, and Nebraska, culminating in the firing of offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson.