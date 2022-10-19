Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL—Week 6

Week 6 of the NFL season was a slow one for the ex-Gophers in the league. Injuries still kept several players out, and bye weeks have now begun keeping others from playing. Here is a recap of how the rest of the former Gophers faired in Week 6 and a look ahead to Week 7.

Week 6 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 7 @ Carolina Panthers

Antoine Winfield Jr—CB

Winfield was on the field for all 64 defensive snaps and added five special teams snaps in the surprising loss to Pittsburgh. He made five tackles, all solo that included a qb sack and two tackles for loss.

Ko Kieft—TE

Ko Kieft saw 18 offensive snaps and another 19 on special teams. He didn;t get a target on office but made a pair of special teams tackles including one solo.

Week 5 @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 6 Bye

Week 7 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Eric Murray—S

Bye Week

Tyler Johnson—WR

Bye Week

Blake Cashman- LB

Bye Week

Week 6 @ New York Giants

Week7 vs Cleveland Browns

Rashod Bateman—WR

Another game missed for Bateman due to his ankle injury. He may return to practice this week but may still miss his third game.

Danielle Faalele—OT

Faalele once again did not play after the return to health of the Raven’s starting OL last week.

Week 6 @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 7 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Damien Wilson-LB

Wilson played 22 defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps in the Panthers loss to the Rams. He did not do much making a pair of tackles with one being a solo tackle.

Week 5 vs Chicago Bears

Week 6 @ Miami Dolphins

Week 7 Bye

Esezi Otemewo-DE

Ezezi continues to be on the 53-man roster but remain inactive for every game.

Week 6 vs New York Jets

Week 7 @ Washington Commanders

De’vondre Campbell-LB

Campbell played all 55 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps for Green Bay. He led the team with eight tackles, four of them solo in the shocking loss to the Jets.

Washington Commanders

Week 6 @ Chicago Bears (Thursday)

Week 7 vs Green Bay Packers

Benjamin St. Juste—CB

St. Juste played 71 defensive snaps—99% in the Commanders win over the Bears. He made three tackles, two of them solo and helped defend the final pass of the game and keep the Bears from scoring a game winning TD.

Week 6 vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 7 @ Los Angeles Chargers

Boye Mafe-DE

Mafe played the most snaps of his NFL career this far with 36 defensive snaps, one more than last week in the Seahawks win over Arizona. He made three tackles, two of them solo.

Week 6 vs Baltimore Ravens

Week 7 @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Carter Coughlin—LB

Coughlin did not play any defensive snaps for the Giants but played 22 on special teams in the Giants win over the Packers. He did not record a stat.

Week 6 @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 7 vs New Orleans Saints (Thursday)

Maxx Williams-TE

Williams remained on the practice squad and did not dress for the game at Seattle.