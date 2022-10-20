Earlier this week the Minnesota gubernatorial race held a televised debate. In the morning after, the key takeaway was this question posed to both candidates where they had to say something nice about their opponent.

As a good Minnesotan, I feel it is important to be polite and nice. This seemed like the right time to take a moment, reflect on our Big Ten West rivals and try to say something nice about each of them.

ILLINOIS

GopherNation: You have a good football team this year, I almost didn’t even recognize you for most of the season.

GoAUpher: You’re going to win the Big Ten West. I’m not sure what evil spells Bert has conjured or who he sold his soul to (again) but congrats on surprising everyone.

wildcat00: Illinois, you have suffered through the wilderness of the Big Ten West for so long. I’m happy for you. I don’t think it will last, but I hope the Fighting BERTs win the West this season.

UStreet: (I’m not sure if my colleagues appreciate the true meaning of Minnesota nice, but I do) There’s a great song about your town that really captures the spirit. It even uses an appropriate melody from Bob Dylan.

Blake: The laxed security at the gates of Memorial Stadium is a breath of fresh air.

PURDUE

GopherNation: Really proud of you for not blaming officiating for the outcome of the Gopher game this year.

GoAUpher: Thanks for intercepting that last Tanner pass earlier this season. Why? Because I was watching the game on a 30-45 minute delay via the magic of DVR. That INT meant I got a bunch of text messages expressing frustration about said interception. In turn, that allowed me to know the game was over, resulting in me changing the channel. End result? I saved myself the annoyance of watching Purdue win with my own eyes.

wildcat00: I guess you had that one possession game all figured out. Except when you really needed it against Penn State.

UStreet: I appreciate the number of people who went to Purdue and then afterwards decided it was important to leave the planet entirely.

Blake: Purdue Pete ranks right up there alongside Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, and Freddy Krueger as a terrifying horror icon.

NORTHWESTERN

GopherNation: What you lack in athletic ability, you really make up for with intelligence.

GoAUpher: Thanks to Iowa, you’re unwillingness to force Fitz to hire good coaches is only the second dumbest thing happening in the Big Ten West.

wildcat00: Congratulations on that win in London!

UStreet: The visitor experience at Ryan Field is fantastic. It almost feels like a home game atmosphere.

Blake: I appreciate that Pat Fitzgerald hates Iowa as much as I do.

NEBRASKA

GopherNation: It is really hard to underestimate your football team. Especially that defense.

GoAUpher: Thank you for bringing Scott Frost back for another season instead of making the smart move.

wildcat00: Thanks for sending Adrian Martinez to Kansas State. He looks pretty good in purple.

UStreet: Maintaining a sellout streak by buying up your own tickets to cook the books is innovative thinking.

WISCONSIN

GopherNation: I admire you have such high self-esteem that you don’t even care what your mascot looks like. If it were me, I’d be way too embarrassed to have my mascot looking like a skunk in a popcorn box, but good for you.

GoAUpher: Your fans are the unhappiest I’ve seen them in many a season. Thank you for that.

wildcat00: Dumping a reasonably successful head coach before even the midway point of the season is brave, I’ll give you that.

UStreet: It must be hard to run a program when your legislature is trying to kneecap the only positive thing in the state of Wisconsin. I respect the effort to soldier on.

IOWA