Ski-U-Pahdcast - Ep 6.9: Reality sets in after Illinois

Whooooooo boy. Getting smoked by Illinois (even a much improved, good Illinois team) has a way of bringing things into focus. We break down what’s wrong with the Gophers, look at the state of the Big Ten West (have fun Illinois/Purdue), and reset our expectations for the rest of the season. Blake fails to convince anyone that Minnesota will win at Penn State with his preview, which we can always hope means a reverse jinx is in order. UStreet gushes about a recruit, which should tell you how monumental the verbal commitment of Dennis Evans is. And of course, we offer PREDICTIONS.

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.