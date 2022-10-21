The underdogs for the first time this year as the Gophers are on a 2-game losing streak and hitting the road to face #16 Penn State.

How to Watch

TV: ABC

Time: 6:30

Stream: ESPN App

Minnesota football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Golden Gophers, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Minnesota football this season.

3 KEYS

Run the ball - Penn State has given up over 400 yards rushing last week to Michigan. Not a shock to anyone here but Mohamed Ibrahim is a pretty good running back. And we’ve struggled to pass, so dominating the ground game is imperative.

- Penn State has given up over 400 yards rushing last week to Michigan. Not a shock to anyone here but Mohamed Ibrahim is a pretty good running back. And we’ve struggled to pass, so dominating the ground game is imperative. Penalties and turnovers - I’m lumping these together. Fewer penalties and fewer turnovers are going to be key.

- I’m lumping these together. Fewer penalties and fewer turnovers are going to be key. Ciarroca offense - Kirk was given one COVID year of running the PSU offense and was fired. Maybe this is a game where he unleashes things and has things up his sleeve that he’s been saving for the Nittany Lions

OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

#10 RB - Nicholas Singleton - There are issues with Sean Clifford and making PSU one-dimensional would be nice. But Singleton is good and worth watching.

- There are issues with Sean Clifford and making PSU one-dimensional would be nice. But Singleton is good and worth watching. #09 CB - Joey Porter Jr. - 2nd in the Big Ten in pass breakups. Typically I’m more concerned about someone coming off the (left) edge, but Porter Jr’s numbers jump out.

PREDICTION

Penn State should win this game. But to be frank, I’m not convinced they are really all that good Purdue should have beat them. They managed just 17 points against Northwestern.

Also, the Gophers haven’t been very good against quality opponents.

I’m picking Penn State, but I wouldn’t be surprised of Kirk has some tricks up his sleeve and maybe the Gophers put together a better game.

Minnesota - 17

Penn State - 21