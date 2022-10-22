 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Football: OPEN THREAD - Gophers at #16 Penn State in a white out

Minnesotan’s are used to whiteouts, no big deal, right?

By GopherNation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 18 Auburn at Penn State Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This is nothing to worry about, right?

A backup quarterback (likely) on the road in a nationally televised game against #16 Penn State...no problem!

