Filed under: Minnesota Football: OPEN THREAD - Gophers at #16 Penn State in a white out Minnesotan's are used to whiteouts, no big deal, right? By GopherNation Oct 22, 2022, 6:00pm CDT

This is nothing to worry about, right? A backup quarterback (likely) on the road in a nationally televised game against #16 Penn State...no problem!
