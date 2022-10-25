Filed under: Minnesota Football: TDG Gameday pics from Huntington Bank Stadium against Purdue The Gophers fell to Purdue, but it was a beautiful day on Homecoming By GopherNation Oct 25, 2022, 3:03pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Minnesota Football: TDG Gameday pics from Huntington Bank Stadium against Purdue Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email It was a loss, but it was a beautiful day at Huntington Bank Stadium. Grid View More From The Daily Gopher Non-Rev Roundup Gophers Close Regular Season on five-game unbeaten streak RoWINg to Rutgers - Week 9 Opponent Preview The Monday Perspective is OK with having feelings The Elite, The Meh & The Ugly - Penn State Second period penalties cost Gophers in 5-4 overtime loss to North Dakota Loading comments...
Loading comments...