Minnesota Football: Big Ten announces 2023 conference schedule

The Gophers open at home against the Cornhuskers next season

By Blake Ruane
NCAA Football: Colorado at Minnesota

The Big Ten released their finalized 2023 conference football schedule Wednesday. With USC and UCLA set to join the conference in 2024, the Big Ten opted to keep the East and West divisions intact for the 2023 season before realigning the divisions — or eliminating them altogether — the following year to account for their new members.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will open next season at home against Nebraska, giving them first crack at whoever will be the Cornhuskers’ new head coach next year.

The Gophers’ three crossover games will be against Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State.

The changes to Minnesota’s conference schedule are as follows:

  • at Northwestern moves from Oct. 21 to Sep. 23
  • vs. Michigan moves from Sep. 23 to Oct. 7
  • at Iowa moves from Nov. 4 to Oct. 21
  • vs. Illinois moves from Nov. 11 to Nov. 4
  • at Purdue moves from Oct. 7 to Nov. 11

