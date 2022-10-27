Ski-U-Pahdcast - Ep 6.10: Things are going great /sarcasm

Hey there Gophers fans. Are you as happy as we are? Things sure are going great, so let’s talk about them. Football things? Great. Super. Neato. We’ve got the loss to Penn State. We’ve got a prediction from Blake that Minnesota will lose to a rutger. One of us is SUPER EXCITED (not) about the 2023 schedule already, which feels unnecessary in October of 2022 but that’s how happy everyone is right now. And yes, we know things aren’t negative in hockey, volleyball, and soccer and we talk about those good things too, but we’re only human.

