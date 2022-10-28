The Gophers are back home after being away for nearly a month.

How to Watch

TV: Big Ten Network

Time: 1:30

Stream: FoxSports

3 KEYS

Line of scrimmage - Need to be good offensively in pass and run blocking. The pass protection has been ugly the last few weeks and needs to be much better. Teams are taking away the short slants and then Morgan hasn’t had enough time to wait for the intermediate routes (also the receivers are not exactly getting separation).

- Need to be good offensively in pass and run blocking. The pass protection has been ugly the last few weeks and needs to be much better. Teams are taking away the short slants and then Morgan hasn’t had enough time to wait for the intermediate routes (also the receivers are not exactly getting separation). Find the passing game - It has been ugly, but the passing game needs to be revitalized a little. We cannot rely solely on Mo for offense.

- It has been ugly, but the passing game needs to be revitalized a little. We cannot rely solely on Mo for offense. Create turnovers - I’d love to see the defense create like 3 turnovers which leads to a comfortable Gopher win.

OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

#27 RB - Samuel Brown - The Rutgers quarterback situation is ugly, worry about Brown who is their leading rusher.

- The Rutgers quarterback situation is ugly, worry about Brown who is their leading rusher. #6 CB - Christian Braswell - Currently with 3 interceptions on the season, keep an eye out for this guy.

PREDICTION

Is this a get-right game for the Gophers? Conceivably. But this Rutgers team is better than the last few we have seen. They can play defense, it’s just that their offense is a mess.

Prediction is that the Gopher offense makes a few big plays, manages to put some respectable points on the board and the defense returns to shutting down an inferior offense.

Minnesota - 27

Rutgers - 10