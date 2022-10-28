Here are our predictions standings as we head into the home stretch of the season:

1. wildcat00 (6-1)

T-2. Blake Ruane (5-2)

T-2. GoAUpher (5-2)

T-2. gopherguy05 (5-2)

T-2. mowe0018 (5-2)

T-2. Ustreet (5-2)

T-2. WhiteSpeedReceiver (5-2)

T-8. HipsterGopher (4-3)

T-8. zipsofakron (4-3)

The Predictions:

This Week’s Thoughts:

Blake: See my opponent preview.

GoAUpher: Because why not?

gopherguy05: Another game where the defenses are the best units for each team. Minnesota definitely needs to figure some things out but I have faith in them figuring enough out to get it done. This one will not be pretty in any way, but just get the W and move on.

GopherNation: Sometimes college football surprises you. I think the Gopher offense gets going in a big way to right things against an improved Rutgers team.

HipsterGopher: These programs have no shared history. Did you know the state of Minnesota is 973% bigger than the state of New Jersey? The more you know!

mowe0018: Things aren’t as bad as they seem. Though I’m sure we’ll find something to complain about despite winning a game.

Ustreet: It’s gonna be a terrible game.

WhiteSpeedReceiver: Pitcher’s duel, but Minnesota gets a timely home run to pull it out in the end.

wildcat00 could not be reached for comment.

zipsofakron: I think this is more optimism than anything, but I’m hoping this is the beginning of turning it around. Getting pantsed on national television has got to shake something up, right?

Post your score predictions in the comments!