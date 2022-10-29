Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. when Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3) travel to Lincoln to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5) on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The game will be televised on the ESPN2.

The Cornhuskers are led by interim head coach Mickey Joseph, who took the helm after fifth-year head coach Scott Frost was fired following a 1-2 start to the season and a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern. Joseph fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander after a 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, promoting special teams coordinator Bill Busch to interim defensive coordinator. Since Frost’s firing, Nebraska is 2-3 and enter Saturday’s game against Minnesota having lost back-to-back games against Purdue and Illinois. The Huskers lost starting quarterback Casey Thompson to a right hand injury in a 26-9 loss to the Fighting Illini. He exited the game in the second quarter and did not return, replaced by redshirt freshman Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy.

Nebraska has lost three straight to Minnesota.