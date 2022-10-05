Ski-U-Pahdcast - Ep 6.7: B1G West thoughts on the bye week

What do the Gophers need to do with the rest of their season to be successful? That’s what was on our mind as we recorded this week. Who are the biggest threats to Minnesota as they chase a B1G West crown and what games loom largest? We also delve into the madness in Madison, as we take in the sheer audacity of the Badgers making a bold in season coaching move. We round out the Pahd with recaps for the Olympic sports and HOCKEY, which is definitely a thing that is happening now that it’s October. Also, we learn what UStreet does with a bye week.

Listen to the Pahd here or on your favorite podcast streaming app.