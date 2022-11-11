Confidence is high among The Daily Gopher staff that the Minnesota Golden Gophers will be able to extend their winning streak to three games this Saturday against Northwestern.

The Predictions:

This Week’s Thoughts:

Blake: See my opponent preview.

GoAUpher: Is it a coincidence that the Gophers started winning again as soon as I started posting ridiculous scores in these predictions? Almost certainly. Am I going to risk losing to Northwestern by stopping the nonsense? Heck no. Gophers win and there are safeties for everyone.

gopherguy05: This should be comfortable, but you know what you can be if you assume. Hopefully the weather plays a much less factor than Northwestern’s game last week.

GopherNation: This is one that gets back to the script of the Michigan State and Colorado games.

HipsterGopher: Did you know the largest margin of victory in the history of this matchup is 72-6? The Gophers won by this amount on November 25, 1905.

mowe0018: A tune-up for the only two games that really matter on the schedule.

Ustreet: It’ll be boring and awful.

WhiteSpeedReceiver: This one is for the people who complained about the Rutgers game.

wildcat00: It might be a M00N game for much of four quarters. And yes, it will be exactly that boring.

zipsofakron: Let the Athan Kaliakmanis era begin in earnest. His feet will continue to give this offense just enough of a new wrinkle to give Mo room to work and make for a frosty victory under the second half lights.

Post your score predictions in the comments!