The Barn

6:00 PM

BIG+

St. Francis

Up next the Gophers face a team that is likely one of the worst they will face all year. But who is healthy for the Gophers is going to be a factor again.

St. Francis NY

Mascot: Terriers

Record: 1-0

KenPom Rank: 346

KEYS TO A GOPHER WIN

Health - This goes for both getting Jamison Battle and Braeden Carrington back on the floor as well as just staying healthy through this game. The schedule eventually will pick up and the Gophers need time to get comfortable with their rotation and playing together in a live game.

Make free throws - Another key that really isn’t about winning this particular game but it is more about getting issues figured out before they become legitimate issues. Minnesota shot 9/23 from the line against Western Michigan. Want to guess why this game ended up so much closer than it really was?

Pound the paint - I really want to see a bounceback game for Pharrel Payne who played just 13 minutes and scored 3 points because of foul trouble. Will be interesting to see him up against Nuha Sagnia, a 6’10” JUCO transfer for the Terriers who had 14 boards and 2 blocks in their first game.

PREDICTION

This is going to be a Gopher win and they’ll get it done with an impressive defensive effort.

Minnesota - 73

Western Michigan - 57