Minnesota Football: Gophers in the NFL Week 9

Week 9 of the NFL season did not go great for the former Gophers in the league. Injuries reigned with De’Vondre Campbell and Antoine Winfield, Jr. missing games and the news that Rashod Bateman will miss the rest of the season. The lone bright spot this week was Benjamin St. Juste but he couldn’t do enough to get his team a win. Here is a look at how the rest of the former Gophers faired in Week 9 and a look ahead to Week 10.

Week 9 vs Los Angeles Rams

Week 10 vs Seattle Seahawks in Germany

Antoine Winfield Jr—CB

Winfield missed his second game dealing with a concussion. He has been cleared and did make the trip to Germany for this week’s game.

Ko Kieft—TE

Ko Kieft played 17 offensive snaps and 25 special teams snaps in the win over LA. He caught one pass for six yards.

Tyler Johnson-WR

After being released by Houston, Johnson resigned with Tampa Bay on their practice squad.

Week 9 vs Philadelphia Eagles (Thursday)

Week 10 @ New York Giants

Eric Murray—S

Murray played 9 defensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps in the loss to the Eagles. He recorded one tackle.

Blake Cashman- LB

Cashman played six defensive snaps and 20 special teams snaps in the loss to the Eagles making one tackle..

Week 9 @ New Orleans Saints (MNF)

Week 10 Bye

Rashod Bateman—WR

Bateman had foot surgery and is now out for the rest of the 2022 season. Brutal.

Danielle Faalele—OT

Faalele did not play a snap again for Baltimore in their game against New Orleans.

Week 9 @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10 vs Atlanta Falcons (Thursday)

Damien Wilson-LB

Wilson played 19 defensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps in the Panthers blowout loss to Cincy. He recorded four tackles all of them solo.

Week 9 @ Washington Commanders

Week 10 @ Buffalo Bills

Esezi Otemewo-DE

It was back to the inactive list for Esezi for the Vikings.

Week 9 @ Detroit Lions

Week 10 vs Dallas Cowboys

De’vondre Campbell-LB

Campbell missed the game against the Lions due to the knee injury he suffered the week before.

Washington Commanders

Week 8 @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 9 vs Minnesota Vikings

Week 10 @ Philadelphia Eagles MNF)

Benjamin St. Juste—CB

St. Juste played all 66 defensive snaps for the Commanders in their tight loss to the Vikings. He had the best game of the week with three tackles, all of them solo, a sack of Kirk Cousins and two pass defenses.

Week 8 vs New York Giants

Week 9 @ Arizona Cardinals

Week 10 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany

Boye Mafe-DE

Mafe played 26 defensive snaps in the Seahawks win over the Cardinals. He had just one tackle in the game.

Week 9 Bye

Week 10 vs Houston Texans

Carter Coughlin—LB

Bye week.

Week 9 vs Seattle Seahawks

Week 10 @ Los Angeles Rams

Maxx Williams-TE

Williams remained on the practice squad.