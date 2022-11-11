Minnesota Gophers: Weekend Schedule and How to Watch

Another weekend in November, another busy weekend of Minnesota Gophers sports action. Friday night is especially busy with four events taking place on campus in a two hour span—so if you are heading to any of the games show up early and take advantage of some of the specials the U is running. For those who can’t make it to campus this weekend, here is the full schedule of the Gopher action through Monday night and how you can watch it all via TV or stream.

Friday November 11th:

Cross Country-NCAA Midwest Regionals 11AM

The Minnesota Gophers cross country teams will try and advance through the NCAA Regionals to the NCAA Championships on Friday morning. Both teams will be in Columbia, Missouri for the Midwest regionals. The women’s 6 K race begins at 11 AM while the men’s 10K race begins at noon. The Gopher women are ranked #5 in the Midwest region led by Big Ten Freshman of the Year Ali Weimer.

It will be a tough climb for both teams to make the NCAA Championships. There are 31 team spots available at the NCAA Championships and nationally, there are nine regional meets held each season. For each regional meet, the top-two finishing teams automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships, taking 18 spots and leaving 13 to be assigned. From there, the NCAA DI Cross Country Subcommittee will then choose the remaining 13 teams at-large to fill out the field.

In the case where a team doesn’t advance, student-athletes from that team are able to advance individually as well. From each regional, the first four finishers who both do not belong to an advancing team and finished within the top-25 spots will automatically advance to the NCAA Championships to compete unattached. Like in team selection, there are two at-large bids available as well to the highest-placing individuals at a regional that were not automatic qualifiers.

The Regional will stream live on You Tube for free HERE.

Women’s Tennis @ San Diego State Invitational 11AM

The Gopher women’s tennis team is in San Diego to play in the San Diego State University (SDSU) Fall Classic II from Nov. 11-13. The three-day event will close out the Gophers 2022 fall schedule with the 2023 spring season kicking off at the end of January. Five Minnesota student-athletes will participate in singles and doubles competition throughout the weekend. Returning players Vasia Karvouni, Zeyneb Sarioglan and Lucy Lu will be accompanied by freshman newcomers, Aiva Schmitz and Sofia Pizzoni in competition at the fall classic. There is no stream of the event.

Women’s Swimming and Diving vs Iowa 5PM

The Gopher women’s swim team will host Iowa in a duel meet at 5 PM at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. The Gopher women are ranked #25 in the nation and are 5-1 on the season with only a loss to Wisconsin last week. Iowa only offers a women’s team, so there will be no men’s competition. The meet will stream live on BTN+.

Men’s Basketball vs St. Francis Brooklyn 6 PM

The 1-0 Gopher men’s basketball team will look to move to 2-0 when they host the Terriers of St. Francis. A full preview is HERE. Tip is set for 6 PM and will stream live on BTN+.

Volleyball vs Maryland 6:30PM

The Gopher volleyball team returns to action against Maryland at 6:30 PM Friday. Minnesota sits at 10-4 in the Big Ten in 4th place and is still trying to lock down a Top-16 ranking in the RPI and the guarantee of hosting the first and 2nd rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Pav. Maryland is just 5-9 in Big Ten play, but is 4-3 away from home including an impressive 3-0 sweep at Purdue. The match will begin at 6:30 and will stream live on BTN+. The game can also be heard on 96.7 FM and on the I Heart Radio App.

Men’s Hockey vs Penn State 7 PM

The Gopher men’s hockey team will look to bounce back after Thursday night’s 4-2 loss to Penn State at 3M Arena at Mariucci. For the second time in three weeks the Gophers came in ranked #1 in the nation but dropped the opening game of a Big ten series. They came back to beat Ohio State two weeks ago, and hopefully can do the same Friday night against Penn State. Faceoff is 7PM and will air live on Bally Sports North Extra, or will stream on Ballysports.com or BTN+ and can be heard on radio on 1130AM, 103.5FM, or the I Heart Radio App.

Saturday November 12th

Wrestling @ Bison Open—Fargo ND 9 AM

The Gophers kick off the 2022-23 wrestling season on Saturday at the Bison open in Fargo, North Dakota. North Dakota State will host the Gophers, South Dakota State and several lower division teams in the open competition that will see the Gophers utilize most of their roster including multiple wrestlers in each weight class. Last season the Gophers won six of the ten weight class tournaments. There will be no TV or streaming of the event, but results will be published on the @gopherwrestling twitter feed.

Football vs Northwestern 2:30 PM

The Gopher football team will try and knock off Northwestern at Huntington Bank Stadium at 2:30 PM on Friday. A full preview of the game is HERE. Kickoff is at 2:30 and will air live on Big Ten Network and will stream on the Fox Sports App or heard on radio on 100.3 FM or the I Heart Radio App.

Sunday November 13th

Volleyball vs Indiana 2PM

It’s senior day for the Gopher volleyball team as they play their last regular season home match of the season against the Hoosiers. Minnesota will be honoring five seniors, Naya Gros, Miranda Wucherer, Ellie Husemann, Rachel Kilkelly and CC McGraw. Fans are encouraged to stay for the senior day ceremony, which will immediately follow the match. The match will stream live on BTN+ at 2 PM.

Women’s Basketball vs Lehigh 3 PM

The Gopher women’s basketball team will play their second game on the season Sunday afternoon when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at The Barn. Lehigh will be playing a tough road doubleheader this weekend after playing at #23 South Dakota State on Friday night. They sit at 1-0 on the season after a win over Stonehill on Monday night. A season ago the Mountain Hawks went 19-11 and finished in 5th place in the Patriot League. The Gophers will need to deal with Cretin Derham Hall grad Frannie Hottinger who had a 21 point 18 rebound double double in the season opener Monday night. The Mountain hawks have five other Minnesotans on the roster including guard Anna Harvey from Eagan, guard Mackenzie Kramer from St. Michael Albertville, guard Katie Hurt from Rochester, guard Kaylee Van Eps from Chaska, and forward Lily Fandre from Eagan. The game will tip at 3PM and will stream on BTN+.

Monday November 14th

Men’s Basketball vs DePaul 6PM

The Gopher men get back on the court quickly with a Monday night tilt against DePaul in the Gavitt Games competition between the Big Ten and the Big East. The game will begin at 6 PM and will air live on Big Ten Network and stream on the Fox Sports App.